|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doris, surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Blake (2016). Loving mother of Nancy and Don, Vern and Cindy, Darel and Paula, Glen, Alan and Laurie, Darlene and Frank, Francis and Lisa. Grandmother to Mark and Laura, Jennifer and Greg, Ashley, Mandy and Anthony, Meagan and Billy, Dana and Trevor, Jamie and Katie, Jonathan and Stephanie, Colin and Rebecca, Tiffany and Stephen, Mackenzie and Nick, Benjamin and Kristen, and Lucas. Great grandmother of Nathan, Julie, Thomas, Annice, Eloise, Avery and a new great granddaughter arriving, March 2020. Predeceased by her sister Reita Nopper, brothers John and Tom Reid. She will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours. A private family funeral will take place at Grace United Church Caledonia, 174 Caithness St. E., Caledonia. Interment at the Gore Cemetery. Doris was involved in many community groups (UCW, Women's Institute, 4-H Leader, Daffodil Luncheon Committee, Haldimand Horticulture Member, Active Participant in the Caledonia Fair winning many prize ribbons, and also was Farm Women of the Year.) In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace United Church Caledonia, West Haldimand General Hospital or Juravinski Hospital would be appreciated. We would like to thank Anson Place for all the loving care that they gave to Mom and to Reverend Dan for his kindness and prayers.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020