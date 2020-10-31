On Friday, October 30, 2020 Doris passed away in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Barlow, devoted and loving mother of William Barlow (predeceased), Greg and Kerri Barlow, Jacqueline and Walter Voortman and Sharon and Jim Brush. Proud Grammie to nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Bill and Joan Gilvear. Predeceased by sisters Margaret Hutchings and Jean Allison and aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Doris was born in Hamilton where she met her husband Jack and lived happily on their farm surrounded by her family for the last 70 years. Doris was an avid sports fan who loved her dogs and shopping trips. She cared and looked after all around her with her quick wit, tough love and endless support. Many moments of laughter and love will be remembered and cherished by all. In following her wishes, a private cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated. "You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You're always at our side." Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com