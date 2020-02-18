|
|
Peacefully at The Chartwell Brant Centre, Burlington, on Sunday, Feburary 16, 2020, Doris McCarroll of Millgrove in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late James (2003). Loving mother of the late Thomas (2019), Kelly of Kitchener, Lee-Anne and her husband Ben of Burlington, and Mary of Dundas. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jennifer, Tara, Cheryl, Matthew, Eric, Nicole and Travis, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Norma Poland of Toronto, and predeceased by her brother Bob Brown. Special thanks to the 4th Floor Hidden Valley nurses and staff at the Chartwell Brant Centre for their excellent and compassionate care for our mother. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12-1 p.m., when a Memorial Service will begin. Donations to the Poppy Fund through the Waterdown Legion (Branch 551) would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020