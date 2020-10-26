1/
Doris February 24 1939 - October 22 2020 LOVELADY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness and breaking hearts we announce the passing of Doris Evelyn Lovelady. In her 82nd year with loving family by her side. A heartfelt Thank You to all the staff of St. Joseph's Villa Dundas- Valley Trail for their care and compassion. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George, parents Frank and Irene Hore, brother Frank Hore and sisters Audrey Hore and June Mills. Will be deeply missed by her children Steve Jr. (Linda) Fish, Bill Fish, Kim (Matt) Broker, Brian (Lynne) Fish. Cherished grandmother of Bill, Brad, Lindsay (Chad), Ryan (Megan), Rachel (Gary), Amy (Chris) and Katie. G.G. to Alyssa, Keegan, Isaac, Makenzie and Lunna. Cremation has taken place a private celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations to The Hamilton S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved