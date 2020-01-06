|
|
It is very rare to come across a wonderfully vibrant woman who leaves such a lasting impression on everyone she encounters. It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our matriarch, in her 94th year, at Emmanuel House Hospice (Good Shepherd), surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother of Kathy and her husband Tony Maddalena. Very proud Grams of Holly Laidman and Brandon (Lindsay) Laidman. Very special Great-Grams to Nicole and Logan. Doris is predeceased by her; loving husband William "Bill" (Christmas Day 1989); parents William and Helena Casburn; brothers Bill and Gordon Casburn. Doris was a long-time resident of Hannon for over 50 years, and more recently a resident of Twenty Place in Mount Hope. Doris "Army" retired from Bell Canada in 1984, after 27 wonderful years of service, mostly as a switchboard operator on 'Directory Assistance'. A heartfelt thank you from Doris and all of her family for the compassionate care of Dr. P. Shanmugathasan, Dr. A.Kerigan, and all the staff and volunteers at Emmanuel House. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am followed by Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:00 am. Private interment. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations made to Emmanuel House would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca A mother holds her child's hand for just a short time, but she holds their hearts forever.