Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in her 101st year. Doris spent 71 years married to her beloved husband, the late Dr. Norman Lane (2014), whom she met at Queen's University. Loving mother to Doug (Ann), Brian, Steve (Carol), Alan (Robin), and Christopher (Cristina). Caring grandmother to Michael, Andrea, Carolyn, Dorian, Alyssa, Chloe, Hudson, Amanda, and Ryan. Predeceased by her sister Helen Hillen. She took great joy in spending summers at the cottage with family and friends, cooking gourmet meals. A private family service has taken place, please sign Doris' online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020