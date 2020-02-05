Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jeannette Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in her 101st year. Doris spent 71 years married to her beloved husband, the late Dr. Norman Lane (2014), whom she met at Queen's University. Loving mother to Doug (Ann), Brian, Steve (Carol), Alan (Robin), and Christopher (Cristina). Caring grandmother to Michael, Andrea, Carolyn, Dorian, Alyssa, Chloe, Hudson, Amanda, and Ryan. Predeceased by her sister Helen Hillen. She took great joy in spending summers at the cottage with family and friends, cooking gourmet meals. A private family service has taken place, please sign Doris' online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -