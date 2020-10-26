Doris LOVELADY

It is with profound sadness and breaking hearts we announce the passing of Doris Evelyn Lovelady. In her 82nd year with loving family by her side. A heartfelt Thank You to all the staff of St. Joseph's Villa Dundas- Valley Trail for their care and compassion. She was predeceased by her beloved husband George, parents Frank and Irene Hore, brother Frank Hore and sisters Audrey Hore and June Mills. Will be deeply missed by her children Steve Jr. (Linda) Fish, Bill Fish, Kim (Matt) Broker, Brian (Lynne) Fish. Cherished grandmother of Bill, Brad, Lindsay (Chad), Ryan (Megan), Rachel (Gary), Amy (Chris) and Katie. G.G. to Alyssa, Keegan, Isaac, Makenzie and Lunna. Cremation has taken place a private celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations to The Hamilton S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the Family.