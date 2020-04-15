Home

With great sadness the family announces the passing of a dear aunt, Doris (nee Smelser) Mulkins in her 90th year due to COVID-19 complications. She was the wife of the late Lloyd Mulkins (2019). Aunt of the late Robert Smelser, Larry (Gayle) Smelser, the late Barb Smelser, Dave (Pauline) Smelser, Sheldon Smelser and Shari (Chris) Slack. Special close friend of Theresa Salvatore. There will be no funeral service due to the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak. Interment will take place at Rainham White Church Cemetery, Fisherville. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). If desired, donations to your local food bank or the would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020
