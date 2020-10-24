1/
Doris Marguerite GRANT
1924-06-29 - 2020-09-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross Vincent Grant and missed terribly by her son, John, daughter Nancy and her husband Ronald: her grandchildren, Bill Stuewe, Erin Bebee, Zane Grant and Davis Grant; nephews and nieces, Bruce and Shirley Dyment and Kathy and Mike Duffy and their children and grandchildren. Doris was born in Owen Sound and later moved to Hamilton, where she met Ross at the Plainsman on Highway #5, Waterdown. She and Ross were married on October 24, 1953 and raised two children in Burlington before moving to Carlisle where she held her famous corn roasts. In her earlier years, "Dorie" travelled to the Banff Springs Hotel, wearing her fur coat and in her later years made unscheduled trips to the cottage in Sauble Beach. She was always what she herself would call a "going concern". She will be missed dearly by all. A celebration of life will take place sometime in the future when friends and family can gather safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved