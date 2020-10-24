At the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross Vincent Grant and missed terribly by her son, John, daughter Nancy and her husband Ronald: her grandchildren, Bill Stuewe, Erin Bebee, Zane Grant and Davis Grant; nephews and nieces, Bruce and Shirley Dyment and Kathy and Mike Duffy and their children and grandchildren. Doris was born in Owen Sound and later moved to Hamilton, where she met Ross at the Plainsman on Highway #5, Waterdown. She and Ross were married on October 24, 1953 and raised two children in Burlington before moving to Carlisle where she held her famous corn roasts. In her earlier years, "Dorie" travelled to the Banff Springs Hotel, wearing her fur coat and in her later years made unscheduled trips to the cottage in Sauble Beach. She was always what she herself would call a "going concern". She will be missed dearly by all. A celebration of life will take place sometime in the future when friends and family can gather safely.



