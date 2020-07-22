Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, Ontario on July 20, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved mother of Dennis (Jean) of Guelph, Barry of Beamsville, and Douglas of Hamilton. Cherished grandmother of Leah, Chris, Greg, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Ryan and Andrew. Survived by eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to daughter-in-law Lynda for helping us with Mom whenever we needed her. Predeceased by husband Nicholas (1978) and son Ronald (2007). Due to Covid 19 a private family service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. Wallace Funeral home, Ottawa St., Hamilton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society or charity of one's choice
