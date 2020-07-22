1/1
Doris (Jadocha) THACHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, Ontario on July 20, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved mother of Dennis (Jean) of Guelph, Barry of Beamsville, and Douglas of Hamilton. Cherished grandmother of Leah, Chris, Greg, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Ryan and Andrew. Survived by eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to daughter-in-law Lynda for helping us with Mom whenever we needed her. Predeceased by husband Nicholas (1978) and son Ronald (2007). Due to Covid 19 a private family service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. Wallace Funeral home, Ottawa St., Hamilton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society or charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sorry to her about Doris she was a wonderful lady. I am also sorry to hear about Ronald. My condolences to the whole family . Lillian Surkan
lillian surkan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved