Passed away peacefully at age 85 on January 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at The Wellington nursing home in Hamilton, ON. Survived by her children Allan Jr. (Jennifer), grandsons Jason, Justin, and Ryan, her son Peter (Conchita), grandsons William and Paul (Amanda), her son Andrew (Lynn), Granddaughters Ashley, and Melissa (Kevin), great granddaughters Mya, and Khloe, her daughter Cathy (late Allan Ruetz), grandsons Nicholas, and Bennett. Dorothy was born in Tilston, Manitoba, later moved to Winnipeg, and then Hamilton, ON. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Nellie Vincent, her brother Alfred, and sister Eleanor. She will be remembered by her brother Ronald of Winnipeg, and sister Beverly of Trail, B.C., and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins situated throughout Canada and the United States. Dorothy had a flair for music (piano), artwork and painting, knitting and sewing, reading, and as the children would say, her cooking with many Sunday dinners featuring roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. The family is grateful for the loving attention she received at The Wellington nursing home, including the care she received from Dr. M. Stevenson, and from the wonderful nurses and support staff on the second floor. They brought a lot of joy to Dorothy and always appreciated her sense of humour. Cremation has taken place, interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Ancaster, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated.
