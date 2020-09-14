1/1
DOROTHY DAWSON
Sadly, we announce the passing of Dorothy Dawson on Friday Sept. 11. In her 95th year, she is now joyfully reunited in heaven with her husband, Cecil, and her sister Ruth and brother Merton (Betty). Dorothy was lovingly active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her children, Wayne (Carol), Janice (Scott), Richard (Caroline), and grandchildren Kristine (Nicholas), Mark, Karen (Matt), Matthew, Erin, and great-granddaughter Kalayla. Born in Lindsay, Ontario, Dorothy was a registered nurse who loved seniors and worked in long-term care homes until she retired as Director of Nursing. She cared deeply for others. In addition to being a highly intelligent woman, Dorothy was a devoted follower of Jesus and was a faithful and godly example of compassion for others by praying, and giving of her time and resources. She will be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched and her many friends and colleagues at churches she attended and served. Always a gracious host, Dorothy was most happy when spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by many. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and consideration during Dorothy's recent stay in hospital. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held. Private Interment Little Britain United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to City Kidz or to the North Burlington Baptist Church would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
