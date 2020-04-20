|
Peacefully at Anson Place, Hagersvile at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife the late Russell Lishman. Loving mother of Wayne and Debbie Lishman of Balmoral. Dear Grandma of Mike Lishman and friend Wendy, and Heather and Luke Heastont. Great-Grandma of Landen, Allison, and Lane. Sister of Donna and Neil French of Mount Hope, Diane and Doug Winger of Cayuga, and Deanie and Bob Kramer of Hagersville. Foster Sister of Cheryl and Rick Hill of Six Nations. Daughter of the late Elgin and Florence Field. Daughter-in-Law of the late Allan and Lennie Lishman. Sister in law of the late Ionson and Helen Lishman, and the late Ruth and Lawrence Shoup. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A service to celebrate and remember Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Hagersville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Selkirk Christian Chapel or . Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020