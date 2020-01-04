Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy WORRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Helen Frances WORRON

Add a Memory
Dorothy Helen Frances WORRON Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, in her 92nd year, surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Tim. Most loved mother of Dorothy and Des Brennan, the late Debbie and Bill Rice, Thom and Marianne Worron, Darlene and the late Joe Mattiacci, the late Timothy Worron, Kathy and Scott Donn, Maureen and David Sauve, Diana and Gary Shakeshaft, Kelley and John Segulic, Chris and Terri Worron, and Jason and Tanya Worron. Dearest and proud "Momma" of 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her beloved grandson Joe Mattiacci. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Muriel Hudecki, and brothers Leo and Bert. Survived by her brother Norm. Dorothy was a member of the C.W.L. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, President of St. Eugene's Parish Council, President of the Navy League of Canada Women's Auxiliary and a long time employee of Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, where she made many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank the team at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke for the wonderful care that was shown to their mother. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Rosary at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Roman Catholic Church, 232 Queenston Road (at Parkdale) on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario or a would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -