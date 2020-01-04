|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, in her 92nd year, surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Tim. Most loved mother of Dorothy and Des Brennan, the late Debbie and Bill Rice, Thom and Marianne Worron, Darlene and the late Joe Mattiacci, the late Timothy Worron, Kathy and Scott Donn, Maureen and David Sauve, Diana and Gary Shakeshaft, Kelley and John Segulic, Chris and Terri Worron, and Jason and Tanya Worron. Dearest and proud "Momma" of 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her beloved grandson Joe Mattiacci. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Muriel Hudecki, and brothers Leo and Bert. Survived by her brother Norm. Dorothy was a member of the C.W.L. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, President of St. Eugene's Parish Council, President of the Navy League of Canada Women's Auxiliary and a long time employee of Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, where she made many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank the team at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke for the wonderful care that was shown to their mother. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Rosary at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Roman Catholic Church, 232 Queenston Road (at Parkdale) on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario or a would be appreciated.