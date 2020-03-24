|
Passed away peacefully at Billings Court Manor with her family by her side on March 22, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Robert for 65 years. Loving mother of Mary Paré (Robert) of Mississauga and Tom (Nancy) of Nottawa. Grandmother of Sarah Drexler (Cole), Robert Dowding and William Dowding. Survived by her sister Helen Hartford of New Liskeard. Dorothy grew up on a farm in Thamesford, Ontario, until her family moved to London where she attended public and high school. She was employed by London Life Insurance Company until she attended London Teachers College, where she graduated in 1954. She subsequently taught public school in a rural school in Jura, as well as Trenton and Burlington. Dorothy loved music and her piano, was interested in politics and for many years was an active tennis player. Above all she was an excellent homemaker and focused her life on her family and her church. She and Bob are long-time members of Burlington East Presbyterian Church. A private family funeral will be held, followed by interment at Arkona Cemetery, Lambton Shores. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020