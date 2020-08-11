It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Dorothy, loving wife to Louis DeBreau, much loved mother to Diane Ferris, grandmother to Lindsay Rafter, Terry and Chelsea Lock, and great grandmother to Callie. She is survived by her brother's Howard Livesey (Val) and Stanley McIntosh, and predeceased by first husband James Gordon Lock, her son Paul Lock (Dianne), and grandson Gordie. Dorothy was a Collegiate member of Women of The Moose Hamilton Chapter 753 for over 50 years, and a life-long resident of the Hamilton Beach Strip Community. She will be missed by many friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store