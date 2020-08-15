It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce that Dorothy passed away peacefully on August 9th at the age of 95, at the Albright Manor in Beamsville. Dorothy was a very strong, courageous, loving lady who loved life in a large way. Dorothy was born in Hamilton on June 21, 1925. She was raised on the Gage Family farm in Gage Park, with her parents Edwin and Ethel Willson, along with five siblings, Isabel, Bunny (Evelyn), Harold, Stanley and Kenneth. Dorothy was the last surviving member of the family. Predeceased by her husband Fredrick (1921-1993) and her son Fred (1947-2006). She will be forever missed by her son David, daughter-in-law Heather, and daughter Brenda, and son-in-law Tony. Cherished grandmother of Andrea and Chris and his wife Taryn, and great-grandmother to Kallum, Aria and Easton. Dorothy will be remembered by an extended family of nieces, nephews, and many friends. Dorothy was a very special Lady to many people. She loved life and she brought so much joy to everyone around her. She loved to tell stories, make you laugh, and being around her was a ray of sunshine. Her passions in life were the Hamilton Tigercats, the Toronto Blue Jays, her euchre and bridge clubs of over 50 years, her crosswords, and her biggest passion was her car. Dorothy enjoyed travelling and spending many summers at the family built cottage in Port Loring. A very special thanks goes out to the third floor (SW) staff and Doctor Ahamed at the Albright Manor, for their compassion, patience, love, and their friendship for Dorothy. She was more than a resident there, for many people. Mom, you will be forever in our hearts. We thank you for everything you brought to us in life. We thank you for all the wonderful family times together, and for all our wonderful memories. Grandma, we thank you for giving us so many memories; playing cards, bridge, time spent at your pool and cottage. We enjoyed our times watching Jeopardy, our talks, and our glasses of Baileys together. Great-grandma (GG), thank you for all our walks along the path, and having fun in your pool, and all the treats, and for the best butter tarts. We will miss you so much GG. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, messages of love and condolences. To honour Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, when we can all be together again. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Albright Manor 5050 Hillside Drive, Beamsville, ON L0R1B2



