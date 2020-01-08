|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband John Reginald "Reg" Taylor, and son Ricky. Missed and survived by her children Terry (Betty), Dennis (Elaine), Kevin (Late Dee), Judy (Peter), Craig, Patty, Maureen (Peter), and Tommy (Kathy). Forever cherished by her grandchildren Scott, Robyn, Cody, Breanne, the late Keith, Ian, Glenn, Cheryl, Apryl, Andrew, Melodie, Trevor, Emma, Aaron, Samantha, and Jessica. Dorothy will also be missed by her 22 Great Grandchildren and sadly missed by nieces, nephews, and close friends. Dorothy was a long time member of Linden Park Church and The Geritol Follies. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Alzheimers Society or CNIB would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca