Dorothy MACLACHLAN
It is with sad hearts that our family announces the passing of Dorothy on November 18, 2020, at the General Hospital in her 86th year. Now joining her late husband Roderick, she will be leaving behind her children Gail (Jamie), Howard (Donna-Rae) and David (Sylvia). She was loved and admired by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy left a lasting impression on every person she ever met and never left a soul without a smile. She was always the life of the party and had the best dance moves. She may now rest peacefully from above, watching down on all of us every day, as our guardian angel. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life when restrictions allow. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
