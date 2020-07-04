It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dorothy LeLievre on July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband Antonio (1989). Loving mother of Joanne Dowd "nee LeLievre" (Martin Dowd). Adored grandmother of Craig Dowd (Jessica), Malissa Dowd (Tom), Cynthia Dowd and Shannon Dowd. Cherished great-grandmother to Scarlett and sister to Eleanor Stairs. The family would like to thank the St. Elizabeth PSW's and the staff at West Haldimand General Hospital for their kind care and compassion given to Dorothy. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. East on Wednesday, July 8th at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com