Peacefully, at Gardenview Longterm Care, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dorothy Guild, wife of the late Hugh Guild (2008), in her 95th year. Beloved mother of Karryl (Rob) Hill and Donna (Keith) Berry. Loving grandmother of Chris, Bob (Ang), Megan (Jeff), Matthew (Amy) and Andrew (Ashleigh). Great-grandma of Casey, Joshua, Brooklyn, Lila, Bodhi and Penelope. Predeceased by her siblings: Jack, Tim, Joyce, Cathy, and Kenneth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME (519-587-4414) at a later date. Due to the current restrictions, attendance is limited, but please know that your thoughts are appreciated. Interment Rock Chapel United Church Cemetery, Dundas. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca