1/
Dorothy Miller
1948 - 2020
Dorothy Elaine Edna Miller (nee Raabe), born December 2, 1948, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Hamilton. She leaves behind her husband, George Miller, whom she married on George's birthday, December 23, 1988, in-law siblings Mae, Robert, and Margaret Miller, her siblings Gloria Carol Gregory and her husband, Jim Burrell, of Heidelberg, Joe Witmer and his wife, Elizabeth, of Kitchener, Ken Gregory and his wife, Frances, of St. Jacobs, Kathy Melton of Harriston and Karen Larson and her partner, Greg Nelder, of Stratford. Dorothy will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her father, Douglas C.A. Raabe and her mother, Edna Bauman. Dorothy was a bright, healthy child until her fifth year when she suffered brain damage. Her life from then on exemplified the care afforded to Developmentally Disabled Persons living in Ontario. After a brief time in the Waterloo Orphanage, she was placed in the Salvation Army Children's Village in London. Dorothy spent several years in foster homes. At 16 years of age, she was admitted to D'Arcy Place, the Cobourg Home for Women. As Ontario transitioned to less institutionalized care, Dorothy was moved first to the Adult Occupational Centre, Edgar and then to a large group home in Burlington. She then was able to live in a Semi-Independent Living apartment with two friends. Finally, she chose to marry and live with her husband, George. She was proud to have a husband and accepted what life had to offer. She had a deep Christian faith and attended the Salvation Army services when she could. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home in Hamilton.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
