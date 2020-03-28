|
|
May 12, 1947 - March 6, 2020 Dianne Bell passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, AB at the age of 72 years. Dianne will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Janice Brooks; her beloved grandchildren William, Julian and Elizabeth; three sisters Josie McWatters of Portland, OR, Suzanne Hollingshead of Hamilton, ON and Nannette Hollingshead of Hamilton, ON; and many other relatives and friends. Dianne was predeceased by her parents Bruce and Doris Hollingshead; husbands John Bolonzon and Donald Bell; an infant daughter Cindy; brother Bill Hollingshead; and sister Beth Hollingshead. Dianne was born, raised and lived her life in the Hamilton area. She recently move to Calgary to be close to her son Robert and his family. A gathering in Hamilton will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family at www.piersons.ca. Arrangements in care of Pierson's Funeral Service, Calgary, AB 403-831-3602
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020