Born March 13, 1928 passed away peacefully in her 93rd year on April 13, 2020 with family by her side. She will be lovingly remembered by daughters Sandra Cronk, Nancy Zilvytis (Algis), Susan Halliday (Ray), daughter-in-law Wendy Cronk, brother Bob Brown (Charlotte), sister-in-law Barbara Brown, grandsons Casey Goodhew (Yula), Stephen Cronk (Michelle), Jeffery Cronk (Cynthia) and several great grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her children Lucinda, Laura, Rodney and David, granddaughter Sadie Pepper and siblings Max, Bill and Imogene. Dorothy was an artist, loved taking art lessons and was happiest when she was on her porch painting a picture. She loved gardening, entertaining, fine food and a good scotch. Dorothy was a fun-loving, classy lady to the end. A heartfelt thank you to good friend Jim Vacola who helped Dorothy to remain in her home as her health declined, the many years of love and care by Dr. Sabouba and his team, and the exceptional support provided by the team from the LHIN. As per her wish, cremation has taken place. Final arrangements were entrusted to Circle of Life in Dundas. Due to the pandemic, once you are able, get together with a friend and raise a glass to Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Zonta Club of Hamilton 1, or your local Humane Society. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020