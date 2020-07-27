ZEHR, Dorothy Ruth (nee Morden) June 1923 - July 2020 After 97 fulfilling years, Dorothy passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Predeceased by her first husband Harold Arthur Vaughan (December, 1976) and her second husband Aldine David Zehr (June, 2016). Dorothy was also predeceased by her youngest son James Andrew Vaughan (February, 1998). Dorothy is survived by her sister Jean Morrison of Burlington. She is also survived by her sons Peter Vaughan (Barb) of St. Catharines, William Vaughan (Mary Ann) of Burlington and her step children Judy Hovi (Bill) of New Minas N.B., Christine Zehr (Sharon Barkley) of Milton and David Zehr of Toronto. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Elaine) of B.C., Kate (Nicole) of Port Dalhousie, Jennifer (Cory) of Milton, Kristy (John) of Hamilton, Michelle of Hamilton and Heather (Rich) of Hamilton. Dorothy was also a proud step grandmother to Jon (Erin) of Nova Scotia and Mathew of Toronto. Dorothy was also great-grandmother (AKA GiGi) to Chloe, Harley, Oliver, Emily, Clayton, Adele, Halle, Brinleigh and Leo. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church, had a beautiful soprano voice and sang with the Lister Choraleers as well as the church choir for many years. She initiated the formation of the 4th Auxiliary Boy Scout Troop of Stoney Creek. Dorothy was an avid bridge player. She worked as a bookkeeper as well as in real estate for several years. Her family and friends plan to meet at a later date to celebrate her life. If desired, donations in memory of Dorothy to Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton or a charity of choice
would be sincerely appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com