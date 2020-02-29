|
|
Peacefully, Dorothy passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Verne (2007) and dearly loved mother of Jim (Linda), the late Karen Chisholm (Michael), Brian (Patti) and Marilyn Einboden (John). Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and cherished sister of Jim Linklater. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their exceptional care and support. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020