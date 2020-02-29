Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, Dorothy passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Verne (2007) and dearly loved mother of Jim (Linda), the late Karen Chisholm (Michael), Brian (Patti) and Marilyn Einboden (John). Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and cherished sister of Jim Linklater. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their exceptional care and support. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -