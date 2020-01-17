|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our gracious "NANA", Dorothy Slemon, on Monday, January 13, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Boyd, and cherished daughter, Marianne. Loving mother of Nancy Brunton (Norm) and David (Arlene Graham). Cherished grandmother to Marianne and Bradley and Jenny. Doting great-grandmother to Drew, Matthew, Braden, Ava, Carter and Ashton. Fondly remembered by special nephew Peter Slemon and the Torresan family and the Robertson family. The family would like to thank The Cama Woodlands Nursing Home for the superb care and boundless love that Dorothy received during her stay at Cama. A Celebration of 100 years of life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. North, Waterdown. Reception to follow. Interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myles Ahead (www.mylesahead.ca/donate) or to The Halton Learning Foundation/Mark Doering Thoughtful Fund. Both registered charities promote child wellbeing and child mental health issues. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020