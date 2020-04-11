|
|
Joan passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Keith of 59 years. She also leaves behind her three sons, Lee (Shelly), Dave and Dale (Christine). Dear grandmother to Spencer (Sam), Dane, Abby, Cassandra, Stefan as well as her two great grandchildren, Drea and Sammy. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Bradt, Shirley Giffordand and Raye Pring. Joan spent many years in the arenas and at baseball diamonds with her boys. She was always willing to lend a hand where needed and she was one of the original group that got the Caledonia Ringette league started. Joan welcomed everyone into their home and always asked "if you were hungry", you would never leave the house with an empty stomach. Cremation has taken place and a celebration to commemorate her life will be held once public gatherings become socially permissible. In Lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangement entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020