More Obituaries for Dorris NIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorris NIXON

Dorris NIXON Obituary
Of Burlington and formerly of Wiarton, peacefully Monday evening January 20, 2020 in her 104th year. Cherished mother of Wanda Sinclair of Burlington and special grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of three. The graveside funeral service originally scheduled for Bayview Cemetery, Wiarton on Monday, May 25, 2020 has been cancelled. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020
