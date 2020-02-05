Home

Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Douglas Arthur LARMOND

Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in his 55th year. He is reunited with his long time partner Debra Chiasson, parents Roger and Rita. He leaves behind siblings Gord, Sharon (the late Marty) Corbett of Arizona and Wayne. He will be missed by nieces, nephews extended family and friends. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Larmond family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
