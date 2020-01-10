Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Wedge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Arthur Wedge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Arthur Wedge Obituary
Passed away, after a courageous battle, at Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved and devoted husband of Debbie. Much loved father of Carrie Daniels (Jamie), Sarah (Mike McEntee). Grandpa will be missed by Carter, Jordon, Zack, Mikey and TJ. Cherished son of Mae and the late Arthur. Dear brother of Barry, Nancy, Michael, Michelle, Rodney, Allan, Colleen, the late David and Joe. Doug will be greatly missed by his many family members, friends, and by his dog Bella. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -