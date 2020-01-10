|
Passed away, after a courageous battle, at Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved and devoted husband of Debbie. Much loved father of Carrie Daniels (Jamie), Sarah (Mike McEntee). Grandpa will be missed by Carter, Jordon, Zack, Mikey and TJ. Cherished son of Mae and the late Arthur. Dear brother of Barry, Nancy, Michael, Michelle, Rodney, Allan, Colleen, the late David and Joe. Doug will be greatly missed by his many family members, friends, and by his dog Bella. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca