It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Douglas Beaumont Johnston. Beloved husband to Irene (née Dougall). Father to Avril Freeland (deceased) and Lynn Middelkoop (deceased). Papa to Colin Hill, Michelle Freeland, and Jamie Freeland. Great-grandfather, uncle and friend. RAF 238 Squadron WW2 Veteran 1942-1947.McMaster University Maintenance Superintendent 1955-1988.Thank you to the staff at Amica of Dundas and the Hamilton General Hospital. Loved by many, missed by all. "When death's dark stream I ferry o'er - A time that surely SHALL come - In Heaven itself I'll ask no more Than just a Highland welcome!" - Robert Burns Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com