|
|
Passed away peacefully at age 90 on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones. He will be remembered by his cherished wife Margaret, children Shirley Gow (John), Bruce (Marie), Donna (Jason), stepchildren Cindy Stark-Brown (Dan) and Ron Grant, as well as his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He has been reunited with daughter Beverley and other beloved relatives. Doug retired in 1992 from Stelco after a 46-year career. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always ready to tell a joke or story. Although he lived with dementia for the past few years, he never lost his ability to laugh and connect with others. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at the Willowgrove Long-Term Care Centre and Marianne Lafleur for their loving care. A celebration of Life will be held in his honour at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Memories will be shared at 11:30 a.m. Should you wish to give in his memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton and Halton would be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020