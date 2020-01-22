|
Blanchard, Douglas. At home, surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2020 in his 63rd year. Doug Blanchard beloved husband to Pamela Culp Blanchard. Loving son of Mary Ann Phelps, late Albert Blanchard and dear son-in-law of the late Shirley Culp. Loving Dad to Greg Los (Ashley), Thomas Los (Nicky), Jennifer Hindman (Kyle), and Nicholas Los (Casie). Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren and one anxiously awaited grandson. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters Dan (Darlene), Bob (Kathy), Pam Blanchard, Jerry (bev), Diane Blanchard-Smith (Wayne), Sue Haardeng (Glen), Bonnie MacLeod (Mark), Lyn Smith (Geoff), and Phil Phelps. Sadly missed by his dear friends Tim Booker (Lynette) and Debbie Phelps. Visitation at JW Hart Funeral Home, 113 Lock Street East, Dunnville on Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 pm followed by cremation. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, Dunnville on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Memorial donations to Make-A-Wish Central Ontario (makeawishtco.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020