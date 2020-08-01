1/1
Douglas Bruce PATRICK
1952 - 2020
Passed away peacefully after a series of health challenges, Doug is survived by his loving wife Frances and children Ashley (Corey) and Justin (Shannon). His grandchildren Kennedy, Zachary, Riley, and Addison will deeply miss their beloved Papa. He is also survived by his brothers John (Florence), Vallance, Keith, his sister Alexandra and many nieces and nephews. With a passion for motorcycles, sailing, and outdoor adventure, Doug led an equally diverse working life. Following service in the Reserves with the R.H.L.I., Doug worked at Stelco, H.P. Fitters (owner), Camco and remained at Ford, Oakville as a Journeyman Steamfitter, and proud Member of Unifor 707, until his retirement in 2017. Cremation has taken place and a private Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
