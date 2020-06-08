Douglas C. ANSTY
On Friday, June 5, 2020 Douglas C. Ansty passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton in his 83rd year. Beloved husband to Lynda Ansty (nee Cargo) for 56 years. Loving father to Richard (Pam), Jennifer (Andy) Turner, Michael, and John (Kim). Proud Papa to Shalaynna, Haylie, Christopher, Taylor, James, Kirk, Mikyah and Kailena. Doug will be remembered by his sisters Margaret, Ann and their families. Private family burial will be held at Grace Anglican Churchyard Cemetery, Waterdown. The family would like to thank the staff of Juravinski Hospital for their wonderful care and support. If desired, donations to Grace Anglican Church or Juravinski Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
