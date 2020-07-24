Passed away peacefully, at the Brantford General Hospital, on Sunday July 19, 2020 at the age of 77. He will be sadly missed by his wife Joy. Dear brother of Gordon, Miriam and Jim and predeceased by his brother Bob. Brother-in-law of Josephine 'Jo' (the late Bob) and Tom (Robin) and the late Jeanette. Forever remembered by his "Little Brother" Jeff and his children Kyle, Alexandra, Cody and their mother Cheryl. Doug will be dearly missed by his dog Skippy, truly a man's best friend. Doug worked for many years in the car industry in Hamilton. He will be forever missed by his extended family and former colleagues. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the Brantford General Hospital. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. In accordance with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. A time and place for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In Doug's memory, donations to the Brant County SPCA or the War Amps would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca