Douglas Charles Holland
Douglas Charles Holland passed away on July 30th at home at the age of 92. Predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 56 years Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Fahey). Loving father of Janet and Susan (Kevin). Cherished grandfather of Jaclyn (Lizzie), Ryan, and Sarah (Emily) and great-grandfather to Benjamin, who lit up his life. Predeceased by his siblings Jean (Harold; Larry), Frank "Dutch" (Mavis) and Catherine "Kitty" (David). Doug will be dearly missed and best remembered for his quick wit, charm, and familiar one-liners. He was a dedicated Bell Canada employee for 45 years, member and past president of the Ancaster Lions Club and avid photographer. As a young man, he attended Westdale Collegiate and rowed competitively with the Leander Boat Club. A skilled card player, Doug loved bridge, euchre, and cribbage; we often turned to him for advice on hands and he could still skunk us at crib. The family regrets they cannot receive relatives or friends due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Thanks to the staff at the Court at Barrhaven, Ottawa for their loving care. On-line condolences and donations to the World Wildlife Fund or Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers can be made at www.kellyfh.ca/Barrhaven. As Doug would have said, "See you later Alligator"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
