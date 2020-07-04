1/2
Douglas Coutts Ferguson
1921-02-08 - 2020-06-30
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Ferguson joined Peggy Matilda Ferguson, his loving wife of 77 years, on June 30, 2020. Peggy passed on February 5, 2020. Douglas, born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, was a decorated WWII veteran who served two terms as a navigator for the RAF/RCAF. His courage earned him a Distinguished Flying Cross which was presented by King George VI. After the war, he graduated from the University of Toronto as an aeronautical engineer, and among other notable accomplishments, contributed to the design of the Canadarm. He later taught graduate engineering at the University of Waterloo. Doug loved to pose questions and find practical solutions. One of his notable projects was the design and construction of the family cottage, an octagonal haven nestled in the woods of Haliburton. Survived by his children, Iris Currell, Alan (Sue) Ferguson, David (Elsa) Ferguson, and Angus (Neni) Ferguson. Predeceased by son-in-law Don Currell, grand-daughter Jennifer Currell, and by siblings Helen Ferguson, Gladys (Harry) Harris, Lillian (Joseph) Marshall, Charles (Lenora) Ferguson, Donald Ferguson and Angus (Alta) Ferguson. Douglas and Peggy were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the very capable, compassionate staff of Willow Grove at St. Joseph's Villa who took excellent care of Doug and Peggy. The family will hold a celebration of Doug's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Villa would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved