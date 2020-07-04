Douglas Ferguson joined Peggy Matilda Ferguson, his loving wife of 77 years, on June 30, 2020. Peggy passed on February 5, 2020. Douglas, born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, was a decorated WWII veteran who served two terms as a navigator for the RAF/RCAF. His courage earned him a Distinguished Flying Cross which was presented by King George VI. After the war, he graduated from the University of Toronto as an aeronautical engineer, and among other notable accomplishments, contributed to the design of the Canadarm. He later taught graduate engineering at the University of Waterloo. Doug loved to pose questions and find practical solutions. One of his notable projects was the design and construction of the family cottage, an octagonal haven nestled in the woods of Haliburton. Survived by his children, Iris Currell, Alan (Sue) Ferguson, David (Elsa) Ferguson, and Angus (Neni) Ferguson. Predeceased by son-in-law Don Currell, grand-daughter Jennifer Currell, and by siblings Helen Ferguson, Gladys (Harry) Harris, Lillian (Joseph) Marshall, Charles (Lenora) Ferguson, Donald Ferguson and Angus (Alta) Ferguson. Douglas and Peggy were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the very capable, compassionate staff of Willow Grove at St. Joseph's Villa who took excellent care of Doug and Peggy. The family will hold a celebration of Doug's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Joseph's Villa would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com