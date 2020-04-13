|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Douglas Edward dePass on April 10, 2020. Born in Hamilton, he was the eldest son of Edward and Lena dePass. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn (Clarke) whom he shared 48 years of love and laughter. He leaves behind his sons Scott, and Michael (Leigh Wilson); grandchildren Sam and Clara; brother Jim (Marie) dePass, all of Hamilton and brother-in-law Bill (Kaye) Clarke of Brantford as well as nieces and a nephew. For 34 years Doug taught with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. Students will remember "Sir" and his corny sense of humour. In addition to his love of teaching, Douglas also enjoyed being part of The Hamilton Men Teachers' Choir and later the Albertones Choir in Ancaster. Always willing to help where he could, he took great pride in his volunteering with Ronald McDonald House as well as being an active member of St. Andrew's United Church in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a would be appreciated. A private family service will take place with a celebration of life to follow, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home (905)-383-3323.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020