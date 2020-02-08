Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Douglas Edward SCHUR


1960 - 2020
Douglas Edward SCHUR Obituary
October 16, 1960-February 5, 2020. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 59. Doug was truly devoted to his wife and best friend Valorie (nee Steel). Much loved father to Jim Schur, Heidi Chisholm (Daniel). Cherished Papa to Coen and Peyton and will be greatly missed by his Uncle Larry Wogan and best fur friend Moby. Predeceased by his daughter Pamela and father Douglas Sr. Sincere thanks to Juravinski Hospital and the many friends and families who have supported the family during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
