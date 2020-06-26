With great sorrow we announce that Doug crossed the bar on his 64th birthday. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a kind and private soul. His mother June (nee Evans) and his 'big' sister Linda are grateful for the beautiful life they shared with Doug. He has joined his big brother Ron (2018) and dad/Robert (2006). Doug also will be missed by his friend Lise and the film group. He was an outstanding professional photographer and an independent agent with Obeo, working with real estate agents from Mississauga to Niagara. His legendary photos will carry his memory for years to come. Doug was a lifelong volunteer with the Burlington Music Festival. He was best at and happiest when fishing - anywhere, any season. As per Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home at (905) 632-333. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. All visitors are advised to please wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. The family invites you to a picnic as a farewell to Doug (and Ron) at Burloak Waterfront Park, Burloak at Lakeshore Rd. E., between 6-9 p.m. Come to enjoy food and refreshments and share stories. (Please bring your own chair. Overflow parking near the old Pig and Whistle.) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Heart & Stoke Foundation, Mountsberg Conservation Area (for owl rehabilitation) or the Burlington Music Festival.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.