We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Douglas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Doug was a loving husband to Bev for 57 years until her passing in 2013. Loving and much loved dad of Doug Jr. (Mary Jenkins) and Vicki Sikora (Dan). Much loved brother in law of Fred Ellis. Proud grandpa of Taylor (Jason), Shane (Ally) and Joelle. Proud great grandpa of William and Noah. Doug was a long term employee of the LCBO, having served as Store Manager at various locations in Hamilton and Dundas until his retirement. Doug's interests were airplanes, photography, gardening, music and watching sports. Above all though, family and home meant the most to him. He was always there to support us when needed. A private family service was held with interment in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. "Always in our hearts"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store