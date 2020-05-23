Douglas Eugene BROADRIBB
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Douglas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Doug was a loving husband to Bev for 57 years until her passing in 2013. Loving and much loved dad of Doug Jr. (Mary Jenkins) and Vicki Sikora (Dan). Much loved brother in law of Fred Ellis. Proud grandpa of Taylor (Jason), Shane (Ally) and Joelle. Proud great grandpa of William and Noah. Doug was a long term employee of the LCBO, having served as Store Manager at various locations in Hamilton and Dundas until his retirement. Doug's interests were airplanes, photography, gardening, music and watching sports. Above all though, family and home meant the most to him. He was always there to support us when needed. A private family service was held with interment in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. "Always in our hearts"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved