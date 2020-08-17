1/1
Douglas Gordon BILLINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, at the age of 71 at Hamilton General Hospital, his loving family by his side. Survived by his sisters Diana (Billings) James, and Sharon (Billings) Scott. He will be forever missed by his sons Robert (Sheri), Tim (Amanda), and Douglas (Yvette). Loving Grandpa of Amber, Chauntel, Linsey (Liam), Victoria, Karli, Arron, Marcus, Max and Tristan. Predeceased by his wife Barbara Billings and his son George. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Doug was a very proud worker at Oakrun Farm Bakery for over 11 years. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration will be held at a later date. "GO LEAFS GO" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved