Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, at the age of 71 at Hamilton General Hospital, his loving family by his side. Survived by his sisters Diana (Billings) James, and Sharon (Billings) Scott. He will be forever missed by his sons Robert (Sheri), Tim (Amanda), and Douglas (Yvette). Loving Grandpa of Amber, Chauntel, Linsey (Liam), Victoria, Karli, Arron, Marcus, Max and Tristan. Predeceased by his wife Barbara Billings and his son George. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Doug was a very proud worker at Oakrun Farm Bakery for over 11 years. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration will be held at a later date. "GO LEAFS GO" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com