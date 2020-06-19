Douglas Hamilton KERR
Peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, in his 59th year. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Laura. Survived by his sister Coleen Gates, nephew David and niece Laurel Cooper (Fred). Douglas will be deeply missed by extended family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for all their wonderful care. As per Douglas's wishes cremation has taken place. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
