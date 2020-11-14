Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday November 6th 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved partner of June Marra for 32 years. Dear stepfather of Michael (Deborah), Tracy Kung (Andrus), Joe (Karyn), Jeffrey (Jacqueline), and Vincent (Elaine). Proud grandfather of their children Raymond and William, Evan and Jake, Hayden, Senna and Camden, Ryann, Dylan, Isabelle and Antonella, and Chelsea. Dear brother of Craig (Gloria Northover-Brown), and Leslie. Doug will be fondly remembered by his family and many friends. He was so missed by his fur baby Maggie, she has gone to watch over him. A private family service will be held after cremation. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca