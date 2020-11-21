Passed away suddenly at his home, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 55. Dear husband of Kimberly. Loved father of Cody. Doug will also be missed by many in-laws, family members and friends, especially Ted and June Wright, Carl Reid and the White Family. He was a crane operator and mechanic for over 30 years with Petro Canada. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com