Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving and devoted husband of Myrna Kurtz (nee Cudmore) for 57 years. Cherished father of Alan Kurtz and Karin Weir (Neal). Proud grandfather of Cameron and Toby. Predeceased by dear sister Jayne Kurtz (2016). Douglas will also be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their kindness, compassion and excellent care provided. As per Doug's wishes, private cremation has taken place. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Burlington at a late date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Douglas to Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or a would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020