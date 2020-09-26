With great sadness and broken hearts we say goodbye to Douglas Sutherland. Doug passed away peacefully at home holding his wife's hand on Monday September 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Doug's kindness and gentle ways will forever be remembered by his loving wife Michelle Peters-Sutherland and her children Ryan (Stacey)Peters, Joshua (Emily) Peters and Sarah Peters (Derek Warner). Special and loving Grandpa to Lochlan and Van. Doug is predeceased by his parents James and Aileen Sutherland. Lovingly remembered by his brothers James (Susan) and Robert Sutherland and his sister Maureen (Robert) Zettler. Uncle to Jennifer (Matthew) Denkers, Tyler (Kim) and Michael (Natalie) Sutherland, Shelby and Meghan Zettler. Loving great-uncle to Jordan, Nathan, Colin, Lachlan and Jaxon. Also lovingly remembered by Michelle's parents Michael and Dianne Maher. Special thank you to dear friends Sarah and Sean for helping provide the loving care he needed during his final days at home. Doug's career as an Engineer and Business consultant took him to many places. He spent nine years living in P.E.I before returning to Ontario and finally settling in Hamilton. He adored seeing new places yet found great serenity in the beautiful garden he so lovingly created with Michelle. Doug spent the last years working alongside his wife with Image Party Place and Sprinkles on Top bringing smiles to so many children and being an important part of the Downtown Stoney Creek BIA where he brought many events to life. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, thoughtful ways and beautiful smile. As per Doug's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of donations, please take a moment and do a random act of kindness for someone over the next weeks in Doug's memory. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Fare Thee well Love